Birthday card appeal for World War Two veteran's 108th birthday
- Published
An appeal has been started to collect birthday cards for a World War Two veteran at a care home in Derbyshire.
Donald Rose, from Ilkeston, who joined the British Army aged 25, celebrates his 108th birthday on Saturday.
Staff at Canal Vue Care Home have also invited the Mayor of Erewash and dozens of people to attend a surprise celebration for a "one of a kind" man.
Mr Rose was awarded a number of medals during his service including the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour.
The veteran, originally from Westcott, Surrey, signed up in the Queen's Royal Regiment, in West Surrey, with the 7th Armoured Division.
He served as a front-line soldier in World War Two and later trained to became a sniper serving in North Africa, Italy, France, Normandy, Belgium, Holland and Germany.
Mayor John Sewell, Councillor James Dawson, The Royal British Legion and Long Eaton Sea Cadets - along with Mr Rose's family, friends and staff and residents at the residential home - plan to present the birthday cards to him.
Carer Natalie Summerfield said Mr Rose has had a fresh haircut and was "excited and in good spirits" for the day, but was unaware of the surprise.
"Turning 108 is a massive achievement in life," she said.
"Donald is one of a kind and we all want him to have an amazing day and make it special for him."
Former RAF veteran Kate Fennelly, of The Royal British Legion in Ilkeston, said everyone involved in the surprise was hoping to "make his birthday a special day".
"Having served in the RAF I feel veterans should never be forgotten especially World War veterans like Donald," the 52-year-old said.
"There are not many we can talk to face-to-face about their experiences and he is in my home town so it makes it more special."
