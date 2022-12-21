Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals
- Published
Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy".
A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services".
Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients due to due lack of capacity".
Nottinghamshire issued a similar warning on Tuesday.
Urgent care centres are experiencing waiting times of about two hours, the statement said, with people advised to call 111 for non-emergency treatment or speak to a pharmacist if they need medical advice.
"We have plans for times of increased pressure, but our ability to continue to find solutions is being tested to extreme levels," it said.
"We are working hard to protect planned appointments and operations for patients who have an urgent need or have already waited a long time for their procedure."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.