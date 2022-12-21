Terminally ill boy, 11, enjoys video call with Johnny Depp
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has made a terminally ill boy's "dreams come true" by calling him on video and surprising him with a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.
The star also delighted Pirates of the Caribbean fan Kori, 11, by reprising the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for him in the 20-minute video call.
Kori has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants and his family say they do not know how long he will live.
His mum Pixi said he was "overwhelmed" by Depp's gesture.
The family, from Ripley, Derbyshire, has discussed Kori's situation with doctors and decided not to put him through the trauma of further major surgery.
Depp heard one of Kori's last wishes was to meet his idol Captain Jack - through the Make A Wish charity - after the youngster set up a new pirate-themed YouTube channel.
The actor pre-recorded a video message for Kori, but then followed it up with an unexpected call.
Kori's mother Pixi said: "We were blown away by Captain Jack's message but then a big package arrived for Kori. There was no note or anything but there was a PS5 inside.
"I did a bit of calling round and spoke to one of Johnny's friends Jason, who has been keeping in touch with us, and he said 'yep, that's from JD himself'.
"Kori was totally overwhelmed - then came the call. Johnny was amazing.
"We are obviously having a really difficult time at the moment but Johnny has made Kori's dreams come true."
Surgeons gave Kori - who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome - a new heart in 2018 but the organ was rejected.
He underwent a second transplant in January last year but after a traumatic and painful procedure, again his body did not accept the heart.
He has now gone into palliative care.
Kori has more than 200,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, including actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
As well as the PlayStation, he has been sent more than 250 other presents by well-wishers from across the globe.
