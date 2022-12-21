Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall admits rape and four murders
A man has admitted murdering a pregnant woman, her son and daughter and her daughter's friend.
Damien Bendall, who had been in a relationship with Terri Harris, killed his victims with a claw hammer at a house in Derbyshire in 2021.
Bendall murdered Ms Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent. He also raped Lacey.
He is due to be sentenced later.
Bendall, 32, admitted the charges at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.
Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September 2021.
Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, told the court: "The circumstances of these offences are truly hideous and dreadful.
"These were brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children.
"The defendant attacked them using a claw hammer which he used to hit them over the head and on the upper body.
"It was perfectly clear none of the victims stood a chance."
