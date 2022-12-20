Derby mum continues late daughter's Secret Santa scheme
- Published
A mother is keeping her late daughter's legacy alive by continuing a community Secret Santa scheme she set up in Derby.
Maria Lawrence started giving presents to people who were alone at Christmas - particularly the elderly, homeless and vulnerable - in 2015.
But in March 2020, she died in hospital from Covid at the age of 48.
Now her mother Joy Bourne leads a team of about 30 volunteers in continuing the project in her daughter's memory.
Over the past few weeks, the elves have been delivering 1,400 presents, donated by the community, to parts of the city and county including to Alvaston, Littleover, Etwall and Mackworth.
Following her death, Ms Lawrence was described as "selfless", "a shining light" and "an incredible woman".
"I think she would be proud of everybody and we're proud of her for starting it," said Ms Bourne.
"Some people don't get any gifts at all.
"They are very grateful and touched that someone has thought of them at Christmas.
"It's that sort of feeling you get. It makes it worthwhile.
One of the team's most recent visits was to Curzon Court, an assisted living home in Mickleover.
Resident Gerald Towers, 95, is Secret Santa's oldest elf and helps to organise the delivery of the gifts.
"Most people live here on their own, but we are very sociable - we meet for meetings and parties," he said.
"[The scheme] gives you the feeling that somebody cares."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.