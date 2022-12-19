Derby: Doomsday 'prepper' cleared of having explosive stash
- Published
A self-styled doomsday "prepper" has been cleared of having a stash of explosives and terrorist documents.
Simon Pilgrim, 41, from Derby, was arrested after police found substances at his flat, jurors at the Old Bailey were told.
It was alleged that officers uncovered 13 viable improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the burnt remains of 40 more at his home in King Alfred Street.
A jury found him not guilty of six charges on Monday.
Mr Pilgrim had denied three charges of possession of an explosive substance and three counts of possession of a document for terrorist purposes.
Jurors were told that police raided Mr Pilgrim's home last December.
'Explosive devices'
Before a search, he was asked if he had anything dangerous.
The court heard he told officers: "There's an ottoman in my room. Inside it is a shoe box and inside that are small bangers. They just make noise."
But prosecutor Emma Gargitter suggested Mr Pilgrim had turned his room into a "storage space and workshop for manufacturing explosive devices".
In total, there was about 307g (10.8oz) of home-made explosives and the chemical precursors to make about 824g (1lb 13oz) more, the court was told.
Ms Gargitter said the possession of the books - 100 Deadly Skills, FM 5-31 Boobytrap and The Anarchist Cookbook - were of "particular concern" and the subject of three charges against him.
Mr Pilgrim denied wrongdoing, telling police after his arrest that he was planning to start a pyrotechnics firm.
He told officers: "When I do make explosive compounds... I make small amounts. I don't want to make large amounts because that will get me into trouble."
He went on to say that he bought a stab vest for paintballing and had taken an archery course to do more training.
Following his acquittal, he was discharged by Judge Anthony Leonard KC.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.