Derbyshire patients offered free taxi trips to get vaccinated
- Published
A new initiative is offering free taxi rides to help people get to and from medical appointments.
Derbyshire County Council has launched its "Grab a Cab" scheme to transport patients already booked in for flu and Covid-19 vaccinations, as well as certain screening appointments.
The free rides are available to anyone, of any age, who lives in Derbyshire but not Derby city residents.
Journeys are not means tested and can be booked until the end of March.
Council cabinet member for health and communities, Carol Hart, said: "We know that some people may struggle with getting to routine health appointments which is why we're offering free transport to help them.
"Attending invites for screening programmes and vaccination appointments is important in helping prevent serious diseases and illnesses from developing."
The council said the free journeys were being funded through a grant it received from the government's Covid Outbreak Management Fund (COMF).
It will cover pre-arranged appointments for Covid-19, flu, shingles and other NHS-provided vaccinations, as well as cervical, bowel cancer, diabetic eye and abdominal aortic aneurysm screenings.
