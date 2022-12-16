Green light for pub to become apartments

A former pub is to be converted into apartments for people with physical and learning disabilities.Chesterfield Borough Council has approved plans to convert the All Inn, on Lowgates in Staveley, into six one-bedroomed apartments.Work has already started on the project, but applicant A-Rock Construction Ltd returned to the authority to vary the permission.Council officer Helen Frith said the revisions "now include the creation of a communal room and separate toilet on the ground floor with an extension at the first floor to create an office space and alterations to window openings".