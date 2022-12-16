Death of man in Barrow-upon-Trent not suspicious, police say
Detectives say the death of a man whose body was found in a village is not believed to be suspicious.
Emergency services were called to a lay-by in Sinfin Lane, Barrow-upon-Trent, Derbyshire, over concerns for the welfare of a man just after 12:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said it was preparing a file for the coroner.
A number of roads that were closed have now reopened, including the lay-by.
A force spokesperson said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and contacted us as part of our appeal."
