Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
- Published
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered".
Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December.
The 19-year-old was discovered close to the Victoria Avenue slip road leading to Borrowash.
Derbyshire Police officers are continuing to investigate the events that led to Mr Regan's death.
A statement from his family said: "Our family and all his friends are truly heartbroken. Lachlan's family was his world, he was never too old for hugs and kisses and would give them out in the most meaningful way.
"He adored his little sister and they had the most amazing bond - they would play fight, sing, chat and hang out together.
"Lachlan was the life and soul of all our lives, and would light up the room wherever he went and was always smiling with a beautiful soul.
"He is so unbelievably missed, loved and will always be in our hearts, and will never be forgotten."
The force's officers, who are preparing a file for the coroner, want to hear from people who were driving along the A52 - between Derby and junction 25 of the M1 - between 22:30 and 23:15.