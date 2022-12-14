Man's family aims to raise £100k after tumour diagnosis
- Published
The family of a man diagnosed with a brain tumour has embarked on a series of "crazy" challenges to help fund research into the condition.
In 2021, Tom Claypole, 40, started experiencing headaches, and suffered a blackout and a seizure.
The father-of-two, from Swanwick in Derbyshire, was later told he had an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma.
His family said the diagnosis turned their lives upside down and they set out to raise over £100,000.
Mr Claypole's 70-year-old father, Darryl, said the symptoms begun in February last year.
"He started getting constant headaches. He was complaining about the pain he was in and he was having to take tablets.
He said his son spoke to doctors but was initially told he had migraines. Then in August he suffered a blackout while driving a van at work.
"Afterwards, Tom went for a walk, but he fell over and had a seizure.
"He then walked back into the office, but he didn't know what had just happened.
"I took him home, and he was violently sick."
Mr Claypole's fiancée Tammy took him to hospital where he had an MRI scan, which revealed the tumour.
He underwent an operation to remove a substantial part of it.
Darryl said: "They told us that the procedure had gone well, but unfortunately the growth was an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma."
Since then he has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, while the family has decided to embark on a charity mission to raise over £100,000 in three years for Brain Tumour Research.
Darryl said: "I took on a virtual cycle ride from John O'Groats to Land's End in July.
"In August, my wife, Sylvia, did a wing walk on a biplane and we both climbed Ben Nevis in September.
"So far, we've raised nearly £14,000 and we have plans for other challenges."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.