Tories lose control of Derbyshire council after member leaves
The Conservative group has lost its majority of North East Derbyshire District Council after a fourth member left the party in six months.
Coal Aston councillor Anthony Hutchinson is the most recent to leave - becoming an independent.
He said he was "disillusioned" with the party and the "tribalism" of some members.
The Conservative group said it was "extremely disappointed" Mr Hutchinson had left.
Mr Hutchinson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that his decision had been coming for a "long while".
He said he had never regarded himself as a "political animal" but when he got involved in local government, he felt the Tory group represented his views the best.
However, he said he had recently found the pressure to toe the party line too great and did not want to be "told what to do" any more.
"My only interest is I just want to serve my neighbours and my community," he said.
'Extremely disappointed'
He has become the fourth Conservative council member to become independent, following Roger Hall, Paul Parkin and Mo Potts.
Councillor Alex Dale, who leads the North East Derbyshire Conservative group, said: "Anthony remains a good friend and I am very grateful for all his contributions and service as a Conservative councillor.
"However, I am extremely disappointed that he has decided to leave the group and party rather than work with me to try to address any concerns he had from within.
"Anthony was elected as a Conservative and still shares our values, so, while I respect his decision, I am saddened by it."
The council is now made up of 26 Conservative, 18 Labour, six independent and three Liberal Democrat members.
