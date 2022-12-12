Detectives make dashcam plea after Whitwell murder arrest
- Published
Detectives leading a murder investigation are appealing for dashcam footage after the body of a man was found in Derbyshire.
The body was discovered shortly before 06:00 GMT on Saturday after police were called to an alleyway in Whitwell between Station Road and Butt Hill.
Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and might have footage to come forward.
A woman, 28, has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Det Insp Carolyne Van Schaick, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are appealing to anyone that was in the area between midnight and 6.30am and may have dashcam footage.
"Also to local residents and businesses that have CCTV footage, please contact us and submit it, as it may help."
