Three arrests after man taken to hospital after Chesterfield assault
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a man was injured in a fight in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police said there was "an altercation" on Steeplegate at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 31-year-old man suffered injuries that needed hospital treatment, while two men aged 33 and 27 and a 28-year-old woman were detained by officers.
The force said it was looking for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
