Langwith hit-and-run: Family pays tribute to grandfather killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash have paid tribute to him.
Keith Rodgers was found with serious injuries at 04:45 GMT on Wednesday near the Gate Hotel on Main Road in Langwith, Derbyshire Police said.
The 68-year-old - who had five children, 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren - was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, Mr Rodgers' family said he was "the one we always called on if we had a problem".
They added: "We are all going to miss him immensely and the impact his death has had on us all is impossible to put into words."
Drivers with dashcam footage from the scene at around the time of the collision have been asked to contact police.
Anyone with other information which may be useful to officers has also been encouraged to get in touch with the Derbyshire force.
