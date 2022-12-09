Inquest opens for victims of 2010 double murder in Derby
An inquest has opened for two men who were stabbed to death in a block of flats in Derby 12 years ago.
Paul Hancock, 58, and John David Matthews, 66, were found dead within five days of each other in Waterford Drive, Chaddesden in July 2010.
Andrew Dawson, 48, who had been released on licence following a previous murder conviction, admitted killing both men.
The inquest is set to last for a week at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.
Opening the hearing on Friday, Derbyshire area coroner Peter Nieto apologised to the court for the delay in starting the inquest.
He said it was "totally unacceptable" that it took 12 years for it to take place.
Multiple stab wounds
The court was told the hearing would look into events that led up to the deaths of the men, particularly the supervision and management of Dawson while on licence.
He was under life-time supervision after being released from prison in 1999 having served time for the 1982 murder of 91-year-old Henry Walsh.
In the 11 years following his release, he was recalled to prison on three separate occasions.
The court heard how Mr Matthews, know as Dave, was found dead in his flat on 25 July 2010 having suffered 18 stab wounds.
Five days later, Mr Hancock was found in the same building with 22 stab wounds.
Dawson was arrested at Whitehaven in Cumbria where officers found him armed with seven kitchen knives.
He was given a whole life term sentence in 2011.
The inquest continues.
