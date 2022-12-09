Engineering apprentice Ali Amin wins national award
A young apprentice from Derby has won a national award for his efforts to help others looking to get into engineering.
Ali Amin, 20, was named England's Advanced Apprentice of the Year.
He has been praised by National Apprenticeship Awards judges for mentoring other apprentices and helping young people start their careers.
Mr Amin, who works for a Derby firm that makes medical device packaging machinery, said he was "thankful" for the award.
'Massive benefit'
Mr Amin said: "I feel very thankful to have been recognised in this way.
"So many people have given me their time and passed on their knowledge throughout my apprenticeship so this award is for them too."
He is currently completing a higher degree electro-mechanical engineering apprenticeship at the University of Nottingham while working at Derby-based Shawpak.
He added: "I'm excited to continue my apprenticeship journey at Shawpak. I love working for a company which designs products that directly help people.
"The experience I've gained so far has been invaluable.
"The fact I get to earn while I learn is a massive benefit too.
"I'd definitely recommend an apprenticeship in engineering."
Mr Amin has joined the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN), which will see him further encourage other young people to consider an apprenticeship.
Chair of EMAAN Angela Borman said: "I'm thrilled to see Ali, an apprentice from right here in the East Midlands, receive such a prestigious award.
"I'm also delighted that he's now decided to join our network as an ambassador."