Pigeon problem on Derby street prompts plea for help
- Published
Residents on a Derby street say pigeons have been making their lives a misery since solar panels were installed by their housing provider.
Jane Rice and Janet Holland, who live in Fieldsway Drive, Breadsall Hill Top, say hundreds of the birds have left excrement all over their road.
It is thought pigeons enjoy nesting near the panels because of the warmth they provide.
Social housing firm People for Places said it was working on a solution.
'It's getting worse'
As well as dropping large amounts of feathers and bird mess, residents said the pigeons had been pecking on guttering.
Ms Rice told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "During Covid they brought in the solar panels and in turn pigeons are coming - hundreds of them. There's more pigeons here than the [Derby] River Gardens.
"There's loads of pigeon excrement and feathers - it's all over the place and it is getting ridiculous.
"My guttering has been broken and when it rains it is causing a drip, drip, drip on my windows and my front pathway. This is causing noise and mould issues.
"I've had to move bedrooms because I can't sleep. It's getting worse."
Ms Holland, who also lives in Fieldsway Drive, said: "I couldn't have any of my windows open all summer because the faeces were just dropping constantly.
"The stench is horrible. I think they need spikes on the roof to stop this."
A Places for People spokesperson said: "We have been - and are - working with everyone on this street, including residents who are not our customers, for both ongoing maintenance and to deliver a long-term solution.
"For example, earlier this year we erected netting in an attempt to stop the birds nesting and we're currently exploring looking at further options for all involved.
"We're also committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our communities so investing in solar panels is a good thing for now and for the future.
"We're sure that we will be able to resolve this inconvenience and obviously we're sorry that it has caused disturbance to some customers."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.