Derby NHS 111 service sees 'unprecedented' surge in calls
- Published
An NHS 111 service is experiencing "unprecedented" demand after bosses said it saw a 30% increase in calls from people in the East Midlands.
DHU Healthcare answers non-emergency calls made to NHS 111 and directs patients to the service they need.
The service, which operates from the Pride Park business estate in Derby, has seen demand surge this month.
Dr Aquib Bhatti, medical director, says Covid, flu and concerns over strep A have caused a rise in calls.
Dr Bhatti - speaking from the centre that serves the East Midlands and is not run by the NHS - says the health service is battling a "perfect storm" of challenges this winter.
He said: "This last weekend the call volumes that we were getting saw demands increase to levels which are unprecedented. I would say they are 30% higher in our service alone.
"It's almost like a perfect storm: Covid hasn't fully gone yet; the flu that we have seen this year is quite virulent and there's been a decrease in the uptake with the vaccine.
"Mixing that in with the common winter viruses which are around is causing this ripple effect."
Dr Bhatti said GP practices across the region had been working "flat out", with demand rising "on the backdrop of a decreasing workforce".
It comes as data released on Thursday shows more than 40% of people needing a hospital bed in A&E spent at least four hours waiting on trolleys.
The DHU centre has 600 call handlers in total.
One of them, Rebecca, told BBC Radio Derby: "On average since midnight [on Tuesday], it has taken us 30 minutes to answer patients.
"We try to answer a call within 30 seconds but obviously with everything going on that is extreme."
The NHS urges patients to call its 111 service rather than attending A&E departments if their condition is not an emergency.
It said urgent and emergency services were facing "significant demand" with a record number of A&E attendances in October.
A statement said: "NHS staff are working incredibly hard to prepare for what will be a challenging winter with extensive plans already under way.
"It is important that people continue to come forward for care when they need it and those who are eligible get their Covid and flu vaccinations as soon as possible."
