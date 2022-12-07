TikTok homemade heater trend blamed for Derby flat fire
Firefighters have warned people not to follow a TikTok trend for building makeshift heaters from tealights and pots following a flat fire.
About 50 people had to be evacuated from their homes when the blaze broke out at Prosperity House in Gower Street, Derby but nobody was injured.
It emerged the fire had been caused by tealights being used to heat terracotta pots.
The fire service said it strongly discouraged the money-saving "hack".
The instructional videos have become popular on the social media app over recent months.
Content creators have claimed the homemade devices are a cheap way to heat homes.
However experts have criticised their effectiveness, while fire services have strongly warned against their use.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the case of the 30 November fire at Prosperity House, heat released from the base of the tea lights had weakened the terracotta plates they were placed on, causing the homemade heater to collapse and melted wax to ignite.
Station manager Barclay Masterson said: "Although these hacks may look like a good way to save money on heating bills, they are very dangerous and we would urge people not to follow the videos posted online.
"Luckily, in this instance, the occupiers witnessed the failure of the homemade device and evacuated the flat safely before calling 999 - but it could have been very different, and I would therefore like to remind everyone of the dangers that DIY heaters pose.
"Candles and tealights increase the risk of fire in your home and should not be used for anything other than their intended purpose."
