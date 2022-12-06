Road closed as water main bursts in Derby
A road in Derby has been closed after a water main burst.
Derby City Council said Derby Road in Spondon had been closed between the Acorn Way junction and the Asda roundabout while repair work was carried out.
The authority said it was expected the road would be reopened to traffic later on Tuesday.
Severn Trent Water said the pipe had now been fixed and nobody's water supply is affected.
"Our teams are now working to ensure the road is put back to normal and safe again to be used, which we're aiming to have done by the end of the day," a spokesman said.
"We're really sorry for the inconvenience caused, we know this is a busy, well-used road, so it is our priority to get everything back to normal as soon as possible."
