Samantha Harrison: Athlete breaks female Parkrun record
An athlete has set a new UK Parkrun record for the fastest female runner while training for the London Marathon.
Samantha Harrison, 27, completed the 5km (3.1 mile) course in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on Saturday in 15 minutes and 37 seconds.
Parkrun holds free group running events at nearly 800 locations across the UK.
Ms Harrison - who is a professional long-distance runner - said she usually trained on her own so joining her local group was "good fun".
The Parkrun event took place at West Park in the town.
Ms Harrison, who lives in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, said it was one of her training partners that suggested attending.
"It can be a bit tedious training on your own," she said.
"I knew having a little bit of company would push me more than running on my own."
'Smashed it'
Ms Harrison is preparing for the London Marathon in April.
She said it was intended to be a "hard session" but she had not set out to break the record.
The time was also an off-track personal best for herself, she added.
The route was not without its challenges - dodging pushchairs and dog walkers - but Ms Harrison said that made it "more exciting".
Her achievement has been praised by event organisers and fellow runners on social media.
One person said: "Amazing Samantha well done smashed it."
Another said: "Saw her finish - we narrowly avoided being lapped."
