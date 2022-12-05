Improvement plan for streets near railway station
A council has unveiled plans to upgrade streets around Derby's railway station to make it more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.Derby City Council's proposals - for part of the city's Railway Conservation Area - would see widened footpaths, new street lighting and bollards, and a fresh look for the war memorial near the station.The work would also see a "complete refurbishment" of the junction between Railway Terrace, Station Approach and Siddals Road including wider footpaths and carriageway resurfacing. It is not clear how much the work would cost, but the money is set to come from the council's share of the government's Transforming Cities Fund.