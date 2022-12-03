Derby couple cycle 18,000 miles around the world on tandem
A British couple have become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bike.
Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, from Derby, cycled 18,000 miles (28,968km) in 180 days.
They set off on their journey on 5 June and finished at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Despite battling illness and mechanical problems, the pair completed the challenge - beating the mixed record by three days.
The trip was not without challenge, as the pair fell behind schedule at various points along the way.
Sickness in India, visa issues in Georgia and a moped crashing into them in Malaysia were just some of the obstacles to overcome.
But the couple from Mickleover said they made up time at various sections - including "beasting it" in Canada to avoid expected heavy snowfall.
"The night before we came in we rode until one in the morning, and then we got up again at four and back on the bike again at half [past] five in the morning," said Ms Massey-Pugh.
"We were absolutely freezing, finishing in a blizzard.
"We'd always wanted ideally to finish in the daylight, but it was so hard right to the end."
