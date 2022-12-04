Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre
Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public.
The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday.
It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along with Bradshaw Way Retail park.
Local traders have voiced scepticism over the plans but praised investment in the city centre.
During the two-day consultation, Derbion set out its plans to build 850 homes with new food, leisure and other commercial units on the ground floor of the Eagle Quarter site.
At Bradshaw Way, developers want to build up to 400 new homes along with new office and public space.
Derby City Council is reviewing the plans and will decide whether to approve them in principle.
BBC News spoke to a number of local independent traders to get their thoughts on the proposals.
Lucy Lou is manager of the Castle and Falcon pub, which would be demolished to make way for the new plans.
She said she was not sure the shops would be welcome, but said additional housing was needed.
Ms Lou said she was concerned for her locals who rely on the pub to connect with the community.
"I feel more sorry for the regulars that come in," she said.
"There's a gentleman that comes in at half past one and he stays until half past five. He sits in the same spot."
Danny Samson, who runs the Tubo Gift Shop, said he thought the investment the development would bring to the city was "great".
"I think for us personally we obviously need to get people coming back down to Sadler Gate because it used to be the place to be before the Derbion opened.
"If a bit of that investment could help there be more options for places to park in Derby, rather than just pumping it all into new businesses, shops and things then that would definitely help us for sure," he said.
Jason Marshall, manager of Foulds Guitars, said: "I think in a similar vein to the way Westfield had a detrimental effect on the small independent retail units, this obviously will have a knock on effect on the independent businesses in the area.
"But there's also going to be more people in town. That will probably balance it out in the long run I would guess."
Phase one of the Eagle Quarter, called the Eastern Gateway, aims to improve public access to the city centre from Derby bus station, according to developers.
Beth McDonald, commercial director at Derbion, said: "Our masterplan is the starting point for us to explore future opportunities over the next 10 years and beyond that will benefit both Derbion and the ongoing regeneration of Derby city centre.
"We believe that increasing the mix of uses across both the Eagle Quarter and Bradshaw Way sites would improve the vitality of the city centre, increase connectivity and encourage people to actively enjoy and engage with the developing spaces."
