University of Derby: Mother suspended from lectures over baby row
A student had been suspended by the University of Derby for taking her baby into lectures.
Leah Foster, 35, is half way through a degree and said her tutor had agreed to her taking her son in on a short-term basis but this was overruled.
After a warning Ms Foster said she had no choice but to continue and was then told she could not attend campus.
Her local MP has called on the university to reconsider but officials said it was a health and safety matter.
Ms Foster is studying psychology and hopes to work supporting the mental health of new mothers.
She said she consulted with her tutor about taking her son Emmett with her and was told it would not be an issue but this decision was later reversed.
As she was breastfeeding, Ms Foster said she felt she had no option but to continue and was suspended two weeks ago.
She said: "I felt shock and disbelief. It felt so unfair that I am being discriminated against because I have had a baby but am trying to continue my studies.
"I understand that other people are paying to do their degree and the last thing they want is a crying baby in class.
"I would never, ever let him sit and cry or make noise or make it difficult to hear what the lecturer is saying."
The university suggested she defer her studies for a year but Ms Foster said this would delay her getting a job and perhaps having another child.
'Wrong message'
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, said: "I think to say to someone like Leah 'You have to step away for a year, we can't accommodate you in any way' - despite how far she has gone out of her way to make sure she wasn't disruptive.
"I think it sends the wrong message and I am really disappointed that Derby University have taken this approach."
In another two months Leah expects to stop breastfeeding which will mean her parents can look after Emmett.
She said she was worried about missing out on her studies but was hoping for a compromise for herself and anyone in the same position.
'Risk of disruption'
The University of Derby spokesperson said it did not comment on individual cases.
They added: "We would not exclude a student because they wish to continue studying while breastfeeding or caring for children.
"We have many students who are combining studying with parenthood, and we support them in every way we can, including personal support plans tailored to the individual, as well as providing designated spaces for breastfeeding for those who would prefer to do so away from the more public areas on campus.
"However, babies and children cannot be brought into teaching sessions due to the potential risk of disruption to other students and to protect the health and safety of the parent, child and others."
