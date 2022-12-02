Cromford: Landslide road to reopen almost three years after closure
A Peak District road that was forced to close due to a landslide is to reopen after almost three years.
Lea Road in Cromford, near Matlock, is scheduled to return to use on Friday after closing in January 2020.
Derbyshire County Council said repair work had been "complex" after facing further problems with the road in May and November 2021.
Work restarted this summer and the road has now been deemed safe for road users.
To repair the road, engineers had to build into the riverbed and create a rock wall, which was built up and backfilled to the road level.
Bus services in the local area will also return to normal service.
Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: "I'm delighted that the road is to reopen, and know how much this will mean to everyone who lives and has businesses locally.
"Landslips are notoriously difficult to fix, particularly if they keep moving like this one did."
