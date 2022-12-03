Santa Claus grotto dedicated to dogs opens in Derby
- Published
A chance for four-legged friends to meet Santa Claus has opened as part of a city's fur-stive celebrations.
Derby is hosting a grotto at Markeaton Park dedicated to dogs to allow them to get a photograph with Father Christmas.
The pets will also be able to nibble on Christmas treats at the event, which is being run by mental health group HeadHigh as part of Derby Parks' Family Festivities weekend.
The organisers said money raised would support people with mental illness.
The canine Christmas event will be open on Saturday and Sunday in the park's craft village.
It is being staged by HeadHigh, a community interest company.
Founder and Derby North Conservative MP Amanda Solloway said: "It's not the first time we've invited Santa Paws to join us at Markeaton Park and he was an enormous crowd-pleaser last time.
"Money raised will be used to support people with mental illness and, as we all know, Christmas can be an especially stressful or lonely time for many of us.
"Of course, dogs are wonderful for our mental health - as companions, as motivation to get out of the house for exercise, as a tool to communicate with others so this is a lovely way to involve them in the Family Festivities weekend event."
Organisers said there would be a small charge attached to the event.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.