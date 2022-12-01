Hey Duggee rocket toy makes cosmic journey
- Published
A transforming rocket toy has made a cosmic journey, reaching 120,000ft (36.5km) before coming back down to Earth, BBC Studios has said.
Inspired by the animated children's show, the Hey Duggee toy travelled on a stratospheric balloon powered by hydrogen gas.
The toy was launched from a designated site in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, travelling for an hour and a half.
It returned back to Earth close to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
The toy's journey was engineered as part of the Hey Duggee Space Week and the mission will be presented by astrophysicist and comedian Dr Josie Peters.
Images show the rocket toy floating above the Earth, before parachuting back down.
To send the Duggee Rocket into orbit sustainably, BBC Studios said it partnered with aerospace company Sent Into Space.
Harriet Newby-Hill, from BBC Studios, said the journey would "ignite young imaginations on the wonder of space", while Dr Chris Rose, from Sent Into Space, added the project was "very exciting".
Hey Duggee is a CBeebies television series aimed at two to five-year-olds, and is narrated by actor and presenter Alexander Armstrong.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.