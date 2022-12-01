Chesterfield: Cancer patient marries partner of 24 years at hospice
- Published
A grandfather with incurable cancer married his partner of 24 years at a Derbyshire hospice where he was receiving care.
Paul and Hilary Deffley tied the knot at Ashgate Hospice's inpatient unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield.
The 71-year-old, who has prostate and bone cancer, which has spread to his spine, had been receiving care at the hospice since the beginning of October.
Mr Deffley, from Eckington, said the ceremony was "just beautiful".
When the hospice's staff heard he had proposed, they organised the wedding in under a week with the help of local businesses.
The former foundry and factory worker, who was diagnosed in 2017, praised staff for getting "every detail just right".
He said: "We have been together for 24 years and it got to the stage where instead of Hilary being a partner, I wanted her to be my wife.
"I made the decision to ask Hilary a couple of weeks [before he proposed], but without the hospice and the help of local businesses it wouldn't have happened."
He said he had got really close to the staff, who attended the service and "were crying".
"Everything was just done up beautifully," he said.
Mrs Deffley, 61, who is Paul's carer, said: "It was a shock to me when Paul asked me the question - I wasn't expecting it.
"The wedding was absolutely lovely. They managed to get Paul's suit, shirt and everything on. He looked lovely - if I do say so myself."
The pair met in 1998 at their local pub and enjoy going on holidays to the likes of Greece and Spain.
Paul, who was in extreme pain when he was admitted in October, has now returned home where he will continue receiving care.
"I've been taken good care of by everyone here at Ashgate and have been able to focus on spending time and making memories with Hilary and my family," added Paul.
