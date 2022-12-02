East Midlands Christmas postbox toppers on display

Christmas postbox topper in WoodvilleAsha Louise Rankine
Asha Louise Rankine said her son enjoyed seeing the topper in Woodville, Derbyshire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News

A flurry of postbox toppers have been delighting people across the East Midlands.

Passers-by who have spotted designs, including Santa stuck in a chimney and a gingerbread house, have shared their joy on social media.

One topper in a Derbyshire village, has been made by Woodville Whirlwinds Women's Institute.

Asha Louise Rankine said: "It makes my four-year-old son's morning when he sees it when we are walking to pre-school."

He put his letter to Santa in the postbox on Thursday.

Steph Reston
Steph Reston said the topper was one of her favourite creations so far

Melanie Ann said a topper in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, with Santa's legs poking out of a chimney "brightened up my day".

"Brilliant postbox topper. Well done clever-clogs whoever created this," she said.

The "clever-clogs" was Steph Reston, 58, who is part of the Yarn Bombing Stapleford group.

She said it took her about a month to make and was one of her favourite creations so far.

"The actual boots, they are copied from a pattern for booties for a baby but I used double chunky to make the size for it," she said.

Steph Reston
The crocheted gingerbread house in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, lights up at night

Ms Reston said her topper was one of a few that the group had made for the village this Christmas.

A gingerbread house - with solar lights - was made by the group's founder Sue Paterson.

Steph Reston
Members of the Yarn Bombing Stapleford group have made a few festive postbox toppers for the village

A topper in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire, which also features lights, along with crochet mice, gifts and a Christmas tree, has been described as "wonderful" by an admirer on Facebook.

David L Baker
Lorraine Stockton
A crocheted winter scene has been displayed on a postbox in Newark on Trent

