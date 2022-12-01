Matlock £5m flood defence 'won't solve all problems'
- Published
The Environment Agency says it cannot guarantee a town will not flood again, despite a defence scheme that could cost £5m.
Homes and businesses in Matlock, Derbyshire, were damaged during a storm in February, which also saw a major riverside wall collapse.
A project to reinstate the wall is reaching its halfway point.
But project manager Naomi Doherty said the wall would "not solve all the problems".
She said this was because Matlock flooded for a number of different reasons.
The agency is working in partnership with the local authorities to reinstate the river flood protection following the collapse of the wall in storms in February.
Work on the wall began in August and a stretch of sheet pilings - forming a metal revetment - should be in place by Christmas.
This will then be faced with local stone to make sure the embankment is in keeping with the town's heritage appeal.
While working on the wall, the Environment Agency said it had carried out more clearance on the river channel, increasing the flow and capacity.
But Ms Doherty explained the current project was largely putting back what was lost in February.
"Matlock sadly floods from a number of different sources - people have highlighted surface water impacts," she said.
"What we are doing will make a real difference and it is essential work but it is not going to solve all the flooding problems."
Residents have also complained the closure of the A6 caused by the use of a large crane had put extra traffic across the town's bridge and led to congestion.
Ms Doherty said they and the county council would review the use of the crane after Christmas but the wider road system was also under review.
"We are doing traffic modelling at the moment to look at traffic options available in terms of Matlock bridge and the future of Matlock bridge and how to facilitate traffic movement," she said.
"We are aware that it is a cause for concern and frustration for the community."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.