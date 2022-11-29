World's largest Pokémon collection fails to sell

CollectionHansons Auctioneers
The collection consisted of more than 20,000 items

The world's largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia, amassed by a superfan over 25 years, has failed to sell at auction.

The lot was made up of 20,000 items, including games and action figures.

The collection, which was expected to reach up to £300,000, did not reach its reserve, Derbyshire auction house Hansons said.

The seller said before the auction she would be keeping a few sentimental items from the collection.

Hansons Auctioneers
Highlights of the collection included three German first edition sealed base set packs, a signed Japanese Mew purse plush and a display stand

The lot consisted of trading cards, video games, manga, films, posters, toys, action figures, books and even toilet paper, with items from the UK, US, France and Japan.

After more than two decades of collecting the popular items, the Hertfordshire-based seller said she had decided to put her haul on sale "for financial reasons".

The auction house, based in Etwall, had said it was "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia that has ever come to the market".

Hansons Auctioneers
Pokémon memorabilia has been "soaring in value", the auction house said

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics