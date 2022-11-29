World's largest Pokémon collection fails to sell
The world's largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia, amassed by a superfan over 25 years, has failed to sell at auction.
The lot was made up of 20,000 items, including games and action figures.
The collection, which was expected to reach up to £300,000, did not reach its reserve, Derbyshire auction house Hansons said.
The seller said before the auction she would be keeping a few sentimental items from the collection.
The lot consisted of trading cards, video games, manga, films, posters, toys, action figures, books and even toilet paper, with items from the UK, US, France and Japan.
After more than two decades of collecting the popular items, the Hertfordshire-based seller said she had decided to put her haul on sale "for financial reasons".
The auction house, based in Etwall, had said it was "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia that has ever come to the market".
