Derby's Eagle market site sees go karting plan submitted
- Published
Plans have been submitted to convert Derby's Eagle Market into a family leisure hub.
In September, owners Derbion said the market was "unsustainable" and gave traders notice to be out by March 2023.
The planning application is for a change of use from retail to leisure and mentions "go-karting, amusements and drinking space".
An exhibition about the changes is being held in the Derbion shopping centre on Friday and Saturday.
The scheme, which covers only part of the market site, is part of a wider development of the city centre, called the Eagle Quarter.
A planning application for the rest of the site, now called the Eastern Gateway, has already been already submitted
But the move would leave the city centre without a market until the £30m refurbishment of the Market Hall is finished in late 2024.
