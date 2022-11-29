Cost of living: Derby dad's £50 boots helped him get back on his feet
A man who lost his job has said he got back on his feet after a charitable fund helped him buy a pair of boots.
Gary Turnbull, 32, from Derby, said he had been unable to afford the £49.98 cost of the steel-capped boots he needed to do a tiling course.
He was helped with the purchase by Sylvester's Fund, a charitable fund set up by a housing trust.
Mr Turnbull said having the boots enabled him to take a qualification course as a tiler, a career he loved.
'Therapeutic'
Mr Turnbull, who was diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia and autism, said for a time he had been unable to afford to feed his family.
"The last couple of years have been quite a journey for me," he said.
"Two years ago I saw myself in a hole I was never going to get out of.
"I was sitting in my garage crying my eyes out because I couldn't afford to feed my family."
One day, he said he had been helping out a friend who was fitting bathrooms and he realised he was good at tiling.
After being helped to buy the boots, he said he was enjoying his year-long course.
"I absolutely love it. I wish I could do it five days a week. It's therapeutic," he said.
"With tiling, you have to be a few steps ahead of where your hands are.
"With ADHD, the way my brain functions, my brain runs three or four steps ahead.
"For me to tile is hands-on. I am creating my livelihood with my hands.
"The cost of the boots is irrespective of the value it creates in the long term."
A spokesperson for the Derventio Housing Trust, which runs the fund, said it gave practical support to those who have accessed their services, paying for a wide range of things including training courses, laptops and white goods to help furnish a new flat.
