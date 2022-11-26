Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire
A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire
The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021.
The sculpture is 11ft (3.3m) tall and features knives and guns collected during an arms amnesty.
Community leaders said they looked forward to seeing the insect up-close.
'Poignant'
Like the knife angel, the bee sculpture is going on tour nationally.
It will visit town centres, public venues, tourist attractions and schools including The Bemrose School in Derby on 30 November.
The school's executive head teacher Neil Wilkinson said: "The Knife Angel was really poignant and prompted a lot of conversations among young people in the city.
"It is hoped that the anti-violence bee will provoke the same emotions and we're delighted to be welcoming it to The Bemrose School for our pupils to see up close."
Where is the bee statue going?
- 26 November: Morrisons, Swadlincote
- 27 November: Ripley Christmas Market
- 1 December 2022: Southgate Retail Park
- 3 December: Moorways Sport Complex
- 4 and Monday 5 December: Cathedral Green, Derby
- 6 December: Tesco, Long Eaton
- 7 December: Market Place, Ilkeston
- 8 December Book Café, Belper (morning)
- 10 December: Thornbridge Hall Estate
- 13 December: Bolsover War Memorial
- 14 December: Chesterfield Town Centre
- 15 December: Crich Tramway Museum
- 16 December: Severn Square, Alfreton.
- 17 and Sunday 18 December: Cromford Mills
- 19 December: Buxton Town Centre
- 21 December: Hall Leys Park, Matlock Town Centre
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary will be touring with the bee to give advice, answer any questions and talk to staff and pupils.
Insp Ellen Lovatt said: "It is absolutely fantastic that we have secured the anti-violence bee and, to coincide with its visit, we're encouraging the community to knit their own bees which will be donated to others with an anti-violence message during the tour.
"The response so far, from local groups and schools, has been encouraging and we're looking forward to receiving many more bees."
