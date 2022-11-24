Tumble dryer warning after Wirksworth basement fire
A warning has been issued about the use of tumble dryers this winter after a house fire in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service it was called to the property in North End, Wirksworth, at 03:42 GMT on Saturday.
It said the occupants were already outside when crews arrived after their smoke alarm went off.
An investigation found the fire, which started in the basement, was most likely caused by a tumble dryer.
Karl Dumelow, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We may turn to the tumble dryer more often as winter arrives and the weather gets colder - but this can come with additional fire risks.
"I would like to advise everyone to be aware of the risks associated with white goods, such as tumble dryers.
"Check the area around your tumble dryer is clear and the lint filters are cleaned regularly to reduce the risk of fire."
The fire service also recommended households register their electrical appliances to find out about known faults and product recalls.
