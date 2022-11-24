Derby school decorates interiors with flags of the world
- Published
A school has celebrated its diverse community by decorating its interiors with the flags of more than 40 nations.
Walls and pillars at Derby's Alvaston Moor Academy have been painted with flags of countries including Kenya, Jamaica and South Korea.
The school said the flags represented the heritage of the school's 880 staff and pupils.
Principal Michelle Strong said: "The [students] felt we needed to show how inclusive we are."
"We are a very culturally diverse community," she added.
"Teachers, support staff and students have come and said how moved they are to see their flag and feel seen.
"They feel part of the community and their culture and their heritage is recognised.
"I think that's very important that we welcome everybody."
Two of the flags are Pride flags which the students had felt it was important to include, Mrs Strong said.
Lucy Murungi, who is an English teacher and head of literacy at the school, came to the UK from Kenya in 2008.
She said the inclusion of the Kenyan flag had come as a "complete surprise".
"I just got that sense of pride and I feel 'seen', and not only seen but celebrated, welcomed and accepted," she said.
"One of the reasons I enjoy being at this school, and why I chose to be in this school, is its diversity."
The school also celebrated its diversity with a heritage day, in which about 100 students wore a range of national costumes and flags representing the country of their family's origin.
"The students have loved the flags. It has got the students talking about their heritage and their culture," Miss Murungi said.
