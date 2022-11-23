Trowell: Three people in hospital with serious injuries after crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
Derbyshire Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, at a junction near to the Festival Inn pub in Trowell, on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border.
The A609 Ilkeston Road, A609 Nottingham Road and A6007 Stapleford Road have been closed while an investigation is under way.
Police said officers had tried to stop the vehicle at about 03:50.
The three in hospital were in the vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred where the main roads meet.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which a spokesperson said "is standard procedure due to the police contact prior to the collision".
