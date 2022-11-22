Man guilty of killing friend during argument in Heanor
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing his friend by punching him in the head during an argument.
Police said Stephen Paylor, 48, hit Richard Mee in Market Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of 27 October 2021.
Mr Mee, who was also 48, fell to the ground and was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Paylor, of High Street, Heanor, was convicted of manslaughter at Derby Crown Court earlier.
He is due to be sentenced on 1 December.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.