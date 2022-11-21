Police appeal after offender absconds from Derbyshire jail

Dean Woods HMP SudburyDerbyshire Police
Dean Woods failed to return after being allowed day release on 19 November

Police in Derbyshire are appealing for information after a man absconded from an open prison.

Dean Woods did not return to HMP Sudbury after being allowed out on day release on 19 November.

Derbyshire Police said the 40-year-old, who is said to have links to the Liverpool area, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for drugs offences.

He is described as being 5ft 11in, medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and having a Scouse accent.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics