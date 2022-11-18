County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison.
Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November.
Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers to sell heroin and crack cocaine through his network.
He has been described as 5ft 8in tall, and of slim build.
The 26-year-old - who was jailed in 2018 - has links to Birmingham, police added.
Police said Mohammed was "cynical, deliberate and ruthless" in befriending young and vulnerable children to use to further his drug-dealing business.
Children, who had previously been reported as missing, were discovered inside flats in Lincoln when police carried out raids and recovered money, drugs and weapons.
Although it was believed that as many as 10 children were involved, Mohammed was prosecuted for trafficking two boys who were found in a flat and a girl he bought a train ticket to Lincoln for.
Anyone who sees Mohammed has been asked to not approach him and to instead contact Derbyshire Police.
