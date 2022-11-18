Sculpture trail on display at key Derby landmarks
A trail of giant lantern sculptures has been installed at key cultural landmarks in Derby.
Local artist Frazer Johnston has been commissioned to create the lantern sculptures by Surtal Arts, as part of the Derby Season of Light festival of activities.
The lantern sculptures have been made with biodegradable materials including willow and tissue paper.
They will be in place until the end of December.
'Dazzling diversity'
Surtal Arts, an organisation which works to promote Asian arts and culture, said some of the sculptures would be placed outside buildings, while others would be inside the venues.
Venues taking part in the trail include the Museum of Making, Derby Museum and Art Gallery, Derby Cathedral, Jamia Mosque, The Geeta Bhawan Hindu Temple and The Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, among others.
Nisha Nath, a celebrated South Asian dancer and chair of Surtal Arts, said: "Derby Season of Light has coincided with Diwali, Bonfire Night, Hanukkah, Christmas and the preparations for Chinese New Year which all share the common theme of light.
"The Lantern Sculpture Trail is the climax of this year's very successful festival and we hope that people across the city will join this free activity that shines a line on Derby's dazzling diversity and celebrates the work of a fantastic local artist.
"The arts trail is designed to connect the city centre with Normanton, the cultural hub of Derby.
"It encourages people to visit new areas, learn more about diverse places and communities that are colourful and full of surprises and to celebrate that this is what makes Derby a city of dazzling diversity and beauty."
She advised visitors to check online for the venues' opening hours.
