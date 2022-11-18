Chancellor's changes 'won't help in long run'
Changes revealed in the Autumn Statement will help, but won't solve the cost-of-living crisis, according to those at a food bank.
The Community Care Hub at Spondon in Derby was set up to help people struggling to buy household necessities like food and clothing.
Co-founder Xenia Kapasi said demand had been "crazy".
After listening to the Chancellor's speech, she said: "It helps for little bit but not in the long run".
The hub was set up a month ago and is operating out of a Methodist chapel while organisers look for more permanent premises.
Ms Kapasi said: "We provide food for people, coats, blankets, anything they need, just to help people out.
"I heard on the radio people were going to have to choose between food and heating. It kept me awake at night. I am going to be one of those people."
After listening to the Autumn Statement she said she was concerned it did not offer longer term help.
"I think, ok, thanks for helping with the electricity and stuff but that doesn't help with where I'm going to get my food from or putting clothes on my daughter.
"So, yeah, wicked, it helps for a little bit but not in the long-run."
Costs 'ridiculous'
Single mother Hailey Bell said: "Not really going to help us, I don't think. They're saying they're going to put the living wage up, but are we going to get taxed on that?
"I'm quite worried. It's coming up to Christmas and I don't really struggle normally because I work.
"But this year I have struggled and I've had to use the food bank. I've never had to use a food bank before.
"The cost of living is ridiculous. The children need clothes, they need shoes or they are going on a school trip.
"Days out, you just can't do them because you can't afford it."
