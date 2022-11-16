Police appeal after SUVs stolen in county
- Published
Police have urged owners of Suzuki Jimny vehicles to be vigilant after three were stolen in the Derbyshire Dales.
The first theft happened between 23 and 24 October at Crossland Road in Hathersage.
The second SUV was stolen between 20:00 and 20:45 GMT on 30 October from Hassop Road in Hassop, and the third was taken between 30 October and 1 November from Main Road in Grindleford.
Derbyshire Police said inquiries were being carried out to establish if the thefts were linked and appealed for witnesses to come forward.