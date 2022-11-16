'Lovely experience' as pharmacist reunites dog with owner
A dog walker has been speaking about the "amazing" moment he reunited a stolen dog with its relieved owner.
Akikur Rahman said he found Bran by chance while walking his dog George in Derby's Stockbrook Park on Saturday.
The five-year-old rescue dog had been inside his owner's van when it was taken from outside a house in Mickleover the day before.
He said being able to return the terrier to his owner was a "lovely experience".
Mr Rahman said when he first saw Bran he thought he looked out of place and noticed he was not wearing a collar.
"I was a bit worried. I looked around for at least 10 minutes to see if anyone would come towards the dog but no-one did," he said.
He took the collar off his dog, made it smaller and put it on Bran before walking both dogs back home together.
"I got him back to mine - gave him water and food.
"The amount of water that Bran drank was insane so I did feel bad looking at how thirsty he was," he said.
Mr Rahman said he was about to call the RSPCA but thought he would check on social media first.
Straight away he saw a post on Facebook about missing Bran.
"It was almost like a lightbulb moment - I saw and I was thinking 'it can't be'," he said.
Mr Rahman called the phone number in the post and spoke to Tracy Bates - Bran's owner - telling her he may have found her dog.
"They came relatively quick, as you would, it was just amazing, you could see how much it meant," he said.
"It was just a lovely experience."
Mr Rahman, who works as a pharmacist, said: "My role as a healthcare professional, I'm there to look after people and this just felt like an extension of that."
Mrs Bates said she could not thank Mr Rahman enough.
Talking to him on BBC Radio Derby she said: "You made our day, our year, and you were so humble in doing the right thing."
The van Bran was in when he was stolen has still not been found. Derbyshire Police have appealed for information.
This story is based on Akikur Rahman and Tracy Bates's interview on BBC Radio Derby. The full interview is available on BBC Sounds.
