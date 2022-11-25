Cost of living: Married comedians' show raises £12k for families
- Published
A pair of married comedians have helped to raise more than £12,000 for families affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont performed at a fundraising gig at Netherthorpe School in Chesterfield.
Ms Beaumont, a former teacher, said the couple had wanted to help families who were struggling.
The Cavendish Learning Trust, which runs the school, said: "Their generous contribution will go a long way in helping local families."
Ms Beaumont said the couple had decided to hold the gigs - which are taking place in schools around the country - after hearing stories of ex-colleagues going home in tears due to the situations they see some children in.
"Twenty years ago you would have one or two children in the class who you knew the parents were struggling," she said.
"Now it can be half the class."
The couple have been married since 2015 and have regularly worked together.
Their collaborations include a TV mockumentary series called Meet The Richardsons in which they played exaggerated versions of themselves.
Mr Richardson, a regular on shows like Eight Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You, said: "You can't get away from the urgent need to feed hungry children.
"Many of them are from working families so the old stereotypes about people taking handouts don't apply."
The couple also joked holding gigs in schools gave them a very particular atmosphere.
Mr Richardson said: "Getting to swear in school is an unbridled joy.
"I will keep these gigs going as long as I get to swear in school and not get told off."
The gig, which took place on 16 November, attracted an audience of 500 people.
Money raised from the £25 ticket price has gone into a community fund set up by the trust.
Rachel Swann, a governor for the trust's academy improvement board, said: "It was an absolutely incredible evening.
"Lucy spoke about applying to be a teaching assistant and how being a parent has changed her, while Jon made everyone laugh talking about his insecurities performing in a school gym.
"Our initial target was £10,000 but the final total was way over £12,000.
"This will go towards helping families who are struggling this winter.
"We want our community fund to help with those little things that, because of the rising cost of living, families may be going without."
Helen McVicar, headteacher of Netherthorpe School, added: "What better way to help others than with a good dose of humour."
