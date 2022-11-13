Bran the dog safely back home after journey in stolen van
A dog has been reunited with his owners after being driven off inside a van when it was stolen.
Bran's family had been searching for him since the van was taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning.
He was found in a park about three miles away on Saturday by a man walking his own dog.
Tracy Bates, one of Bran's owners, said he was "very tired" and did not leave her side on Saturday evening.
"He was found on Stockbrook Park by a lovely young man and his dog," she said.
"They put an ad on a Derby dog walking group, my daughter saw the ad and the guy then called me."
Bran is five years old and the Bates family adopted him from a rescue centre when he was eight weeks old.
He and the van were taken when Tracy's husband, Brian Bates, had been helping to do some work at his son's friend's house.
The van has not been found and police have appealed for information.
A police spokesperson said: "The force was called to reports that a red Ford Transit van had been stolen from the driveway of a house in Station Road, Mickleover.
"Inside the van was a small terrier dog. Anyone who has seen the van, which has a Republic of Ireland registration that begins 10KY, is asked to contact the force with reference 260-111122."
