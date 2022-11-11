Lucy Knowles: Man summonsed to court over girl's crash death
A man has been summonsed to court to face a charge of causing death by careless driving in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl.
Lucy Knowles, from Chesterfield, suffered severe injuries when a car hit trees off Harewood Road in Holymoorside, Derbyshire, on 2 April.
She was taken to hospital but later died.
William Eade, 18, of Enfield Road, Newbold, will appear in court in 2023.
The hearing will take place at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on 9 January, Derbyshire Police said.
