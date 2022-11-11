Finley Boden: Jury in murder trial of baby's parents discharged
The jury in the murder trial of two parents accused of murdering their 10-month-old son has been discharged.
Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, were standing trial at Derby Crown Court accused of killing Finley Boden on Christmas Day in 2020.
The court confirmed the jury was discharged on Wednesday, with a new jury expected to be sworn in on Monday.
Mr Boden, from Chesterfield, and Miss Marsden, of no fixed address, have denied murder.
They have also denied two counts of child cruelty, and two charges of causing or allowing the death of a child.
